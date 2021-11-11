Nov 11, 2021 / 07:35PM GMT
Kevin Condon - Robert W. Baird & Co. - Analyst
All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us for the Standex International presentation. I am Kevin Condon with Baird Research. We are pleased to have David Dunbar, Standex's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer with us today. David, it's great to have you.
David Dunbar - Standex International Corporation - Chairman, President, and CEO
Thank you.
Kevin Condon - Robert W. Baird & Co. - Analyst
The Company has a presentation, which they can share, that you should see on your screen in a moment here. And then we will jump into some Q&A. So with that, David, as you are sharing the screen here, I will turn it over to you.
David Dunbar - Standex International Corporation - Chairman, President, and CEO
All right, thank you, Kevin. Thank you, Baird. It's always a highlight of our year. We are more disappointed than not that we are not together. Hopefully, next year, we will do this in person. So I am assuming
Standex International Corp at Robert W Baird Global Industrial Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Nov 11, 2021 / 07:35PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...