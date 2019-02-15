Q4 2018 Sensient Technologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Stephen J. Rolfs - Sensient Technologies Corporation - Senior VP & CFO



Thank you. Good morning. I'm Steve Rolfs, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sensient Technologies Corporation. I would like to welcome all of you to Sensient's conference call to discuss 2018 fourth quarter financial results. I'm joined this morning by Paul Manning, Sensient's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.



This morning, we released our 2018 fourth quarter financial results. A copy of the release is now available on our website at sensient.com.



During our call today, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide investors with additional information to evaluate the company's performance and improve the comparability of results between