Feb 15, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Sensient Technologies Corporation 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, for opening remarks, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Steve Rolfs. Please go ahead, sir.
Stephen J. Rolfs - Sensient Technologies Corporation - Senior VP & CFO
Thank you. Good morning. I'm Steve Rolfs, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sensient Technologies Corporation. I would like to welcome all of you to Sensient's conference call to discuss 2018 fourth quarter financial results. I'm joined this morning by Paul Manning, Sensient's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.
This morning, we released our 2018 fourth quarter financial results. A copy of the release is now available on our website at sensient.com.
During our call today, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide investors with additional information to evaluate the company's performance and improve the comparability of results between
Q4 2018 Sensient Technologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 15, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...