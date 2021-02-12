Q4 2020 Sensient Technologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Sensient Technologies Corporation 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Steve Rolfs. Please go ahead, sir.



Stephen J. Rolfs - Sensient Technologies Corporation - Senior VP & CFO



Good morning. I'm Steve Rolfs, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sensient Technologies Corporation. I would like to welcome all of you to Sensient's fourth quarter earnings call. I'm joined this morning by Paul Manning, Sensient's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.



This morning, we released our 2020 fourth quarter financial results. A copy of the release and our investor presentation is now available on our website at sensient.com.



During our call today, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide investors with additional information to evaluate the company's performance and improve the comparability of results