Nov 13, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Jill Glaser Shea - Citigroup Inc, Research Division - VP



We're pleased to have Brian Doubles with us this morning. He is President of Synchrony Financial, just recently promoted to the role of President in May of this year from his former role of CFO. So Brian, thank you so much for joining us today.



Brian D. Doubles - Synchrony Financial - President



Sure. Thanks for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc, Research Division - VPSo perhaps to kick it off, given your new role, can you give us a top of the house view around some of the key growth initiatives that you're focused on across the company, whether it's digital innovation or data analytics or perhaps there are others? And then we can delve into the details.- Synchrony Financial - PresidentYes, sure. So look, one of the things that we were trying to accomplish with this new role, the new organization under me is really deliver solutions, capabilities, products for