Feb 23, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Sanjay Harkishin Sakhrani - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the first day of KBW's 11th Annual Fintech Payments Conference. Though we regret not being able to host this event in person, we're excited to have all of you joining us virtually today. And looking forward to hopefully returning to an in-person format for our 12th conference in 2022.



My name is Sanjay Sakhrani. I lead the consumer finance and payments research coverage here at KBW. And over the next 3 days, we're going to be hosting a number of fireside chats with executives for many of the leading companies across the fintech and payment space, in addition to a number of panels that we're going to dive into key topics on, impacting the industry today and reshaping its future.



We have a full lineup this year as it will be our largest conference ever hosted at KBW for the sector. It's an indication of how much interest there is. So I'm personally looking forward to some of the thought-provoking conversations and hope that you're all able to come away with some key