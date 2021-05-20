Synchrony Financial Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Margaret M. Keane - Synchrony Financial - Executive Chair of the Board



Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Synchrony Financial. I am Margaret Keane, Executive Chair of the Board of Directors of Synchrony Financial.



Before I turn the call over to Brian Doubles, Synchrony's President and CEO, I would like to again thank Rick Hartnack, who served as the first Chairman of Synchrony's Board until April of this year. Rick's wise counsel, strong values and decisive leadership have been invaluable. He has left an indelible mark on Synchrony.



I would also like to say that Jeff Naylor, our Lead Independent Director, is with us today on this webcast. Jeff has also been with us from day one. And his insight and deep expertise will continue to benefit the company.



I will now turn it over to Brian.



Brian D. Doubles - Synchrony Financial - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Margaret. Under your leadership, we built Synchrony into a differentiated and agile company that always lives by its values. Last year