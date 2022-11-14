Synchrony Financial at Citi FinTech Conference Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Arren Saul Cyganovich - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Senior Analyst



Well, thanks for coming. My name isÂ Arren Cyganovich I'm the consumer finance analyst at Citi, and we're very glad to have Brian Wenzel, the CFO of SynchronyÂ Financial with us here today. We're going to have a fireside discussion. And maybe just to start off, if you could just tell folks that may not be as familiar withÂ Synchrony just a little brief idea of what the company is.



Brian J. Wenzel - Synchrony Financial - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks, Arren, for the invitation. Synchrony, we're a 90-year-old, I'd like to say start-up, we went out from GE about 8 years ago. But really our heritage is in core U.S. consumer finance mainly through credit card and installment lending. Our distribution is mainly through partners, through their brands, but we also go to market our own brand.



We have 5, I think, terrific platforms, a digital platform focused on retailers and partners that go digitally to market. We have one around health and wellness, which is a really attractive