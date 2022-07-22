Q2 2022 Tenet Healthcare Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Tenet Healthcare Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It's now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Will McDowell, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.



William McDowell - Tenet Healthcare Corporation - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. I am Will McDowell, Vice President of Investor Relations. We're pleased to have you join us for a discussion of Tenet's second quarter 2022 results as well as a discussion of our financial outlook.



Tenet's senior management participating in today's call will be Ron Rittenmeyer, Executive Chairman; Dr. Saumya Sutaria, Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Cancelmi, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Our webcast this morning includes a slide presentation which has been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website, tenethealth.com.



Listeners to this call are advised that certain statements made