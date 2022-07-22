Jul 22, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Tenet Healthcare Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It's now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Will McDowell, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.
William McDowell - Tenet Healthcare Corporation - VP of IR
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. I am Will McDowell, Vice President of Investor Relations. We're pleased to have you join us for a discussion of Tenet's second quarter 2022 results as well as a discussion of our financial outlook.
Tenet's senior management participating in today's call will be Ron Rittenmeyer, Executive Chairman; Dr. Saumya Sutaria, Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Cancelmi, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Our webcast this morning includes a slide presentation which has been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website, tenethealth.com.
Listeners to this call are advised that certain statements made
Q2 2022 Tenet Healthcare Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 22, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...