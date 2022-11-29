Nov 29, 2022 / 01:10PM GMT

Larry Alan Bland - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD, Head of United States Credit Research & Senior Healthcare Analyst



(technical difficulty)



for joining us this morning. Again, welcome to the conference. Kicking off our first presentation (inaudible) team from Tenet Healthcare Corporation. Joining us Saum Sutaria, Chief Executive Officer; Dan Cancelmi, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and William McDowell, VP of Investor Relations. And we're going to do a fireside chat format (inaudible) some questions. My name is (inaudible).



We're going to turn over to Will for a couple of comments (inaudible).



William McDowell - Tenet Healthcare Corporation - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone. I just wanted to briefly say in the course of our conversation today, we'll be making some forward-looking comments. I would suggest you refer to the cautionary statement included in our most recent third quarter earnings release of October 20 for statements regarding forward-looking statements.



And with that, I'll turn it over