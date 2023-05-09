May 09, 2023 / 04:20PM GMT

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research



Introducing Tenet Healthcare. Tenet is one of the largest providers of hospital services as well as the largest provider of ambulatory surgery center services and revenue cycle management. With us today, we have Saum Sutaria, who's the CEO. We have Dan Cancelmi, who's the CFO; and Will McDowell from Investor Relations. I think Will, you have a few things to start off with.



William McDowell - Tenet Healthcare Corporation - VP of IR



Yes. Thanks, Kevin. Just in the course of our presentation today, we'll be making some forward-looking statements. I would suggest you refer to our cautionary statement in our most recent earnings release as well as SEC filings for the background information there. I'm just going to turn it over to Saum for a couple of opening comments.



Saumya Sutaria - Tenet Healthcare Corporation - CEO & Director



Thanks, Will. We're pleased to be here. It's been a very good start to the year for us as we reported the first