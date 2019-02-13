Feb 13, 2019 / 07:55PM GMT

Jay Adam Cohen - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst



We have Hanover Insurance Group up next. Very pleased to have Jack Roche from Hanover as our next presenter. Jack was appointed as CEO, I guess, it was a little bit more than 15 months ago, although, he had been a senior leader at the company since 2006. So Jack really was part of the team that helped lead fairly dramatic change at Hanover over the past decade. And he played a number of different roles during that time. And as CEO, he has already begun to put his input on the company. So some changes are still occurring in this company. As always, it's a pleasure to have him here. Jack?



John Conner Roche - The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



All right. Thank you very much, Jay. Good afternoon, everybody. I'm excited to update you on what we're up to at the Hanover Insurance Group. And some of you know us, others not as much. So I'll try to strike a nice balance between high level, what we are trying to accomplish, what our value proposition is, but also leave