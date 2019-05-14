May 14, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

P. Kevin Condron - The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. - Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of The Hanover Insurance Group. My name is Kevin Condron. I'm the Chairman of the company's Board of Directors. With me is Jack Roche, President and Chief Executive Officer of the company.



As Chairman, I'll serve as the presiding officer and lead the formal part of our meeting this morning. After we've concluded the formal part of the meeting, Jack will provide a brief presentation and we'll have an opportunity for questions and comments.



We're transmitting the audio portion of our meeting and the slides through a webcast posted on our website for the benefit of interested parties.



At this time, I would like to call the meeting to order. In addition to, Jack and me, the other directors in attendance are Kevin Bradicich, Jane Carlin, Cynthia Egan, Dan Henry, Wendell Knox, Kathy Lane, Michael Price (