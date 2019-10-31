Q3 2019 Hanover Insurance Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to The Hanover Insurance Group's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Kate, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Oksana Lukasheva. Please go ahead.
Oksana Lukasheva - The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. - VP of IR & Financial Planning
Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our quarterly conference call. We will begin today's call with prepared remarks from Jack Roche, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and our Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Farber.
Here to answer your questions after our prepared remarks are Dick Lavey, President of Agency Markets; and Bryan Salvatore, President of Specialty Lines.
Our earnings press release, financial supplements and a complete slide presentation for today's call can be found in the Investor section of our website at www.hanover.com.
