Feb 11, 2021 / 03:40PM GMT

Joshua David Shanker - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD



And we're live. From the Bank of America Tower at One Bryant Park, New York City. This is the Bank of America U.S. Insurance Conference.



If you're tuning in right now, you're tuning in for the Hanover Group's segment in the conference. On deck is principal financial here at Hanover, we are really pleased to have Jack Roche and Jeff Farber from Hanover, the CEO and CFO. I'm going to let them introduce themselves, and Grace Carter and I are going to ask some Q&A.



I want to tell everybody that if you're dialing in and you're on the Veracast app, you should see a window where you can send me questions, and I am very happy to get your questions and ask them without attribution, unless you say, please attribute me. And I'm going to let Jack and Jeff talk about themselves a little bit, then we'll get to questions. So go ahead. Talk to us, guys.



John Conner Roche - The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



All right. Thank you so much, Josh, and Grace, and