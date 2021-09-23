Hanover Insurance Group Inc Investor Day (Virtual) Transcript

Sep 23, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Oksana Lukasheva - The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. - VP of IR & Financial Planning



Good morning. My name is Oksana Lukasheva, and thank you for joining us for Hanover's Future Forward, our 2021 Investor Day. We have a tremendous team here to share with you how the strengths of our franchise and our agility will drive superior value for our shareholders.



Jack Roche will begin the agenda today with a strategic update. Following Jack, Dick Lavey and Bryan Salvatore will provide an overview of our personal and commercial businesses. We will then have a short break, followed by a Q&A session.



Next, you will hear from Will Lee regarding our innovation and digital agenda; and Mark Welzenbach, who will discuss our claims competitive advantage. Jeff Farber, our Chief Financial Officer, will conclude the program with a review of our long-term financial targets. We will hold a second Q&A segment following Jeff's presentation.



I trust you've seen our press release about our third quarter catastrophes to date, including ida that we published yesterday. And while today is all