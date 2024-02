Q4 2021 Hanover Insurance Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Hanover Insurance Group's Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. My name is Chuck, and I'll be your operator for today. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Oksana Lukasheva. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Oksana Lukasheva - The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. - VP of IR & Financial Planning



Thank you, operator. Good morning and thank you for joining us for our quarterly conference call.



We will begin today's call with prepared remarks from Jack Roche, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Farber, our Chief Financial Officer. Available to answer your questions after our prepared remarks are Bryan Salvatore, President of Specialty Lines; and Dick Lavey, President of Agency Markets.



Before I turn the call over to Jack, let me note that our earnings press release, financial supplement and a complete slide presentation for today's call are available in the Investors section of our website at