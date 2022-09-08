Sep 08, 2022 / 02:35PM GMT

Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD



It's still morning, so good morning. Our next session is with Jack Roche CEO; and Jeff Farber, CFO of Hanover. The format is going to be the same as what we've done through all of these sessions. Jack's going to start with some opening comments, and then I'll present some questions. If there are questions in the audience, again, we really want to make sure that we're getting the information that you're looking for. So don't hesitate to signal, raise your hand or whatever. And despite the bright lights, eventually, we'll see that there's a question and respond to that. And with that, Jack and Jeff, thank you very much.



John Conner Roche - The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Well, thank you, Meyer. Thanks for the opportunity this morning. We're excited to update you a little bit on our company and address some important questions as this. These are truly dynamic times in our business. I think those of you that have followed us say that we are constantly trying