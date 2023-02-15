Feb 15, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Grace Helen Carter - BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, everyone, for coming to the Hanover fireside chat today. My name is Grace Carter. I cover the stock here at BofA. We have the CEO, Jack Roche, sitting in the middle here; and CFO, Jeff Farber, here as well today, and I will turn things over to them to make some introductory comments before we get started with questions.



John Conner Roche - The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Grace. I will keep those brief. I think some of you we know well, others, I think, may be new to our story. So I thought what might be good is just to take a couple of minutes to tee up, I think the journey that we've been on as a company and then we'll quickly move into some of the questions.



Frankly, we're excited to be here because we're excited about the journey that we're on, and I've been with the company a little over 16 years and part of really a transformation of what's now a 170-year-old company that's been through a lot over that period of time, but