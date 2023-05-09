May 09, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Cynthia Lee Egan - The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. - Independent Chairperson & Independent Presiding Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. My name is Cynthia Egan, and I'm Chair of the company's Board of Directors. Thank you for your participation in the meeting this morning. With me is Jack Roche, President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the company.



As Chair, I will serve as presiding officer and lead the formal part of our meeting this morning. After we have concluded the formal part of the meeting, Jack will provide a brief presentation, and we will have an opportunity for questions and comments. This year, we are holding our meeting in person. For the benefit of interested listeners, we are transmitting the audio portion of the meeting and accompanying slide presentation through a live webcast posted on our website.



At this