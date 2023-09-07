Sep 07, 2023 / 03:20PM GMT

Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD



Okay. We are good to get started and very excited to introduce Jack Roche, CEO and President of Hanover and Jeff Farber, who is the CFO; and ADP. We're going to start with some introductory comments from Jack. Then I will ask a few questions. And as always, I want to make sure that if there are questions in the audience, that we give you the chance to ask them to make sure that you're getting the information that you want. So please do not hesitate to raise your hand if you have questions on their own, follow-ups, anything with that.



I'm going to turn it over to Jack. Thank you so much.



John Conner Roche - The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Well, thank you, Meyer, and thanks for the opportunity. Jeff and I are excited to participate in the conference and meet with investors.



So those of you that know us well, know that we've been on a journey for a number of years, the last decade plus on transforming The Hanover into a more distinctive,