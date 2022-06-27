Thor Industries Inc Investor Day Transcript

Jun 27, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Mark Trinske - Thor Industries, Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning. I'm Mark Trinske, the Vice President of Investor Relations here for Thor Industries. And to both our live audience and those participating via webcast, we thank you for joining us today for Thor Industries' 2022 Investor Day.



We'll begin today with a brief introduction by Peter Orthwein, Thor Industries' Co-Founder and Chairman Emeritus. Following Peter's remarks, Bob Martin, Thor's President and CEO, will join us for opening comments and will then introduce the members of the company's senior management team who will be presenting today.



Our Investor Day presentations will start momentarily. But first, I'd like to share an overview of our schedule and a few housekeeping items.