Q4 2020 Thermon Group Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 01, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you, and welcome to the Thermon Group Holdings Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to our host, Kevin Fox, Vice President, Corporate Development. Thank you. You may begin.



Kevin Fox - Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development



Thank you, Diego. Good morning, and thank you for joining today's conference call. We hope everyone is staying safe and healthy during the global pandemic and appreciate your interest in Thermon. Earlier this morning, we issued an earnings press release, which has been filed with the SEC on Form 8-K and is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website.



During the call, we will also discuss some items that do not conform to generally accepted accounting principles. We have reconciled those items to the most comparable GAAP measures in the tables at the end of the earnings press release. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to and not as a