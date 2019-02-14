Q4 2018 TreeHouse Foods Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the TreeHouse Foods Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call. This call is being recorded.



At this time, I will turn the call over to TreeHouse Foods for the reading of the safe harbor statement.



PI Aquino -



Good morning. Before we get started, I'd like to point out that we posted the accompanying slides for our call today on our website at treehousefoods.com/investor-relations.



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can generally be identified by the use of words such as guidance, may, should, could, expects, seeks to, anticipates, plans, believes, estimates, approximately, nearly, intends, predicts, projects, potential, promises or continue or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and