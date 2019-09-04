Sep 04, 2019 / 07:00PM GMT

Andrew Lazar - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



All right. Thanks, everybody. If we could just find our seats, we'll kick off our next presentation.



A key packaged food theme that we continue to hear about is the growth and proliferation of private label. Indeed, one of the first questions we're asked by investors new to this space is how best to play into this secular trend. TreeHouse Foods enjoys the unique position of being the only public pure play private label company. But until recently, the company's primarily been more of a consolidation story. Under CEO Steve Oakland, however, TreeHouse has started a new chapter, one that is more of an operating entity, strengthening the business by shedding noncore assets, restoring service levels and working on price optimization among other key initiatives. So we're very excited to hear from CEO Steve Oakland and CFO Matthew Foulston today about what we could expect moving forward.



And with that, I hand it over to you, Steve, to start us off. Thank you.



Steven T. Oakland -