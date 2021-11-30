Nov 30, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

William Michael Reuter - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD & Research Analyst



Good morning. This is Bill Reuter. I'm the high-yield food analyst here at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Very pleased to have Steve Oakland, the CEO; and Bill Kelly, the CFO of TreeHouse Foods with us this morning. Lots going on in the food industry. I'm going to pass it over to Steve to make some introductory comments.



Steven T. Oakland - TreeHouse Foods, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Yes. Good morning, everyone. Thank you, Bill. Maybe I'll do a couple of short comments before we get to your questions, Bill. If those that have the deck in front of them or on their screen, if they could go to Slide 4. Just talk quickly about the key takeaways. And I would say it's an exciting time to be in business anywhere right now, but particularly in the food business.



And many of you, I'm sure, have seen that a few weeks ago, we announced that our Board will be undertaking a process which will do a strategic review of the company and look at different strategic