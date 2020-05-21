May 21, 2020 / 08:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Team, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Amerino Gatti, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Team, Inc. Mr. Gatti, the floor is yours.
Amerino Gatti - Team, Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. The meeting will please come to order. Welcome to the Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting of Team, Inc. I am Amerino Gatti, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, and I will act as Chairman for the meeting today. Butch Bouchard, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of the company, will act as Secretary of the meeting in accordance with our bylaws.
Mr. Bouchard will now review some preliminary meeting matters with you. Butch?
AndrÃ©C. Bouchard - Team, Inc. - Executive VP, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary
Thank you, Amerino, and welcome to all of our shareholders
Team Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 21, 2020 / 08:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...