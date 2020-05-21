Team Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 21, 2020 / 08:00PM GMT

Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Team, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Amerino Gatti, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Team, Inc. Mr. Gatti, the floor is yours.



Amerino Gatti - Team, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. The meeting will please come to order. Welcome to the Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting of Team, Inc. I am Amerino Gatti, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, and I will act as Chairman for the meeting today. Butch Bouchard, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of the company, will act as Secretary of the meeting in accordance with our bylaws.



Mr. Bouchard will now review some preliminary meeting matters with you. Butch?



AndrÃ©C. Bouchard - Team, Inc. - Executive VP, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary



Thank you, Amerino, and welcome to all of our shareholders