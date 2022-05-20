May 20, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Josh Blair -



(presentation)



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Second Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of TELUS International. I'm Josh Blair, and I am pleased to be your Chair for this meeting.



As we continue to adjust to the endemic stage of COVID and continue to use technology to promote connectivity with our shareholders, we are again having you attend our annual meeting in a virtual-only format via a live webcast. This approach protects the health and safety of our shareholders, employees and communities, and also importantly, allows all shareholders and appointed proxy holders from any location worldwide to attend, participate and vote at the meeting. Our guests are also welcome to attend and listen to our meeting.



Now I would like to formally introduce the people helping me to conduct this meeting today. The first is Jeffrey Puritt, our long-standing President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director on our Board, and a truly exceptional champion of our caring culture and customer-centric vision. Also helping me today is Michel Belec, our Chief Legal Officer, and