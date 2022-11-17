Nov 17, 2022 / 11:25PM GMT

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Thanks, everyone, for joining. My name is Tien-Tsin Huang. I cover the Payments and IT Services sector here at JPMorgan and really happy to have in person the TELUS International team, Jeff Puritt, CEO and President; Vanessa Kanu, CFO. And I was telling these guys like last time I spoke to them, they were, I think, in Central America, building houses and some housing improvement programs, and now they're stuck talking to me. So must be a little bit of a downer, but I'm really happy to have you guys here.



Jeffrey D. Puritt - TELUS International(Cda)Inc.-President - CEO & Director



Not a downer at all. I was looking forward to finally meeting you in person. I know we've spoken dozens of times virtually over the last few years, but nice to finally seeing you in person.



Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



No,