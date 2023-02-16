Telus International Cda Inc To Host Investor Day Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Jason Mayr - TELUS International(Cda)Inc.-Senior Director of IR&Treasury



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today at the historic New York Stock Exchange for TELUS International's first Investor Day since our IPO 2 years ago. My name is Jason Mayr, and I lead TELUS International's Investor Relations and treasury function. It's my pleasure to welcome you here in the room as well as those tuning in live via webcast.



Before we move into agenda speakers, I'd just like to direct your attention to the disclaimer slide. Today's presentation will contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please don't place undue reliance on them. We'll also be discussing certain non-GAAP measures that our management team consider useful in assessing the business. For more information, please look at our filings on SEDAR and EDGAR.



With that out of the way, I'd like to introduce today's speakers. Joining us from Las Vegas, we have Jeff Puritt, President and CEO. Next, we have Tobias Dengel,