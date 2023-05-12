May 12, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Josh Blair -



Ladies and gentlemen, the 2023 TELUS International Annual General Meeting is about to begin.



Welcome to the Third Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of TELUS International. I'm Josh Blair, and I am pleased to be your Chair for this meeting. As we look to ensure that we are making ourselves and our company as accessible as possible to all of our shareholders on an effective and efficient basis. We are again having you attend our annual meeting in a virtual format via a live webcast. This environmentally friendly approach allows all our shareholders and appointed proxy holders from any location worldwide to attend, participate and vote at the meeting. Guests are also welcome to attend and listen to our meeting.



Now I would like to formally introduce the great people helping me conduct this meeting today. The first is Jeff Puritt, our long-standing President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director on our Board, and of course, a heartfelt champion of our teams and our company's caring culture and customer-centric vision. Also helping me today is Michel Belec, our Chief Legal Officer;