Q4 2018 Teekay Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Lee Edwards - Teekay Corporation - Financial Analyst



Before we begin, I'd like to direct all participants to our website at www.teekay.com where you'll find a copy of our fourth quarter 2018 earnings presentation. Kenneth and Vince will review this presentation during today's conference call.



Please allow me to remind you that our discussion today contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from results projected by those forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the