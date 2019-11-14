Teekay Group Investor Day Transcript

Nov 14, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Ryan Hamilton - Teekay Corporation - Manager of Finance & IR



Good morning, everyone. Thank you and welcome to our 2019 Teekay Group Investor Day presentation. If you'd like a soft copy of the presentation, it is available on our website. My name is Ryan Hamilton. I'm Director of Finance here at the Teekay Group. Please allow me to remind you that our discussion today contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from results projected by those forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the Teekay Group Investor Day presentation available on our website.



Before we begin, I'd just like to go through a quick agenda here. First, we'll start off with opening remarks from our Chairman, David Schellenberg. Next, Kenneth Hvid and Vince Lok, Teekay Corporation's CEO and CFO, will cover Teekay Corp and the parent. Next, Mark Kremin and Scott Gayton, Teekay LNG's CEO and CFO, will cover Teekay LNG partners. And lastly, Kevin Mackay and