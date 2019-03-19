Mar 19, 2019 / 02:50PM GMT

Ross Paul Gilardi - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Director



Let's get started. Thanks, everybody, for joining us for the next session. We're very pleased to have Timken here again with us this year. We always appreciate Timken supporting our Global Industrials Conference here. I think they've come every year since we switched to the global format. So thanks again, guys. We're very pleased this year, too, to have not only CFO, Phil Fracassa, but also CEO, Rich Kyle, come all the way from Ohio. So thank you very much, gentlemen, for being here.



I think Rich was going to say a few words first, then we'll just open it up.



Richard G. Kyle - The Timken Company - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Ross. Good afternoon, everyone. It's good to be here in London, and appreciate everybody joining us as well as on the webcast. So as Ross mentioned, we got Phil here in the front row as well. I'm going to make a few opening comments, and then we'll open it up for questions.



A few points I wanted to make. First one, we've handed out a deck on the