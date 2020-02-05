Q4 2019 Timken Co Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Anita, and I will be your conference operator today. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Timken's Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Mr. Frohnapple, you may begin your conference.



Neil Andrew Frohnapple - The Timken Company - Director of IR



Thanks, Anita, and welcome, everyone, to our fourth quarter 2019 earnings conference call. This is Neil Frohnapple, Director of Investor Relations for The Timken Company. We appreciate you joining us today.



Before we begin our remarks this morning, I want to point out that we have posted presentation materials on the company's website that we will reference as part of today's review of the quarterly results. You can also access this material through the download feature on the earnings call webcast link.



Let me also remind everyone that we will be talking about EBITDA today as our new operating metric. As you probably saw, we posted an 8-K last week with EBITDA detail for