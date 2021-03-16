Mar 16, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Ross Paul Gilardi - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director



All right. Good morning, everybody, and good afternoon to anyone dialing in or tuning in from Europe or abroad. Welcome to our next session with Timken Corporation. I hope everybody is having a productive day so far, always very happy to have Timken at the Bofa Global Industrials Conference. You guys have been very loyal supporters to this event for the last 8 to 9 years. And we sure do appreciate it. It's a lot more fun being live in London in front of a captive live audience. Like always, hopefully, we can get back to that next year. But thanks so much for being here today.



We're very fortunate to have CEO, Rich Kyle; CFO, Phil Fracassa; and Director of IR, Neil Frohnapple with us today. And I think we were just going to get into it. If anybody has any questions, I'll do my best to weave them into the conversation, feel free to submit them over the system. But thanks, guys, for being here.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - Director