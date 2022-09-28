Timken Co Investor Day Transcript

Sep 28, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Neil Andrew Frohnapple - The Timken Company - Director of IR



My name is Neil Frohnapple, I'm the Director of Investor Relations for Timken. We're excited to have many in the room with us here today in New York City, and we welcome those who are joining us virtually via webcast. We appreciate everyone taking the time to hear more about how Timken is advancing its profitable growth strategy and how the company is well positioned for the future. Let's start by looking at today's agenda.



This morning, you'll hear from our President and CEO, Rich Kyle, as he gives you an overview of how Timken is performing as a diversified industrial leader and provides a vision for the future. Then, our President of Engineered Bearings, Andreas Roellgen, will spend time taking you through how the company is expanding its market-leading positions in the most attractive areas of the bearing space. After Andreas speaks, we'll take a short break, and then Chris Coughlin, President of Industrial Motion, will join us to talk about our portfolio expansion and how we're accelerating growth in the industrial motion space. Our