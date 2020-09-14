Sep 14, 2020 / 12:15PM GMT

Mark C. DeVries - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Research Analyst



Okay. Good morning, and thank you for joining us. I'll kick off the 18th Annual Barclays Global Financial Services Conference. I'm Barclays Consumer Connect Analyst, Mark DeVries, and I'm pleased to be joined by Two Harbors' CEO, Bill Greenberg; and CIO, Matt Koeppen.



We'll be conducting a fireside chat, but we'll break it up with some polling of the audience. And we'll also leave time for any questions that come in from the audience during this session.



- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Research AnalystBefore my first question for management, I'd like to lead off with a question for the audience.(Operator Instructions)Turning to the first question for the audience, what do you view as the biggest driver of total returns for Two Harbors over the next year, higher leverage, lower funding cost, lower spread volatility, stable