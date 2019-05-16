May 16, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Stephen Garfield Kasnet - Two Harbors Investment Corp. - Chairman of the Board



Good morning. I am Steve Kasnet, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Two Harbors Investment Corp. On behalf of the Board of Directors and executive officers of Two Harbors, it's my pleasure to welcome you to our 2019 Annual Stockholders' Meeting.



At this time, I call the meeting to order.



Today's virtual meeting is being conducted via live audio webcast. We have elected to conduct our annual meeting in this virtual format in order to better facilitate stockholder participation. We believe this approach increases our ability to engage with all stockholders regardless of size, resources or physical location. It also provides cost savings for the company.



During today's meeting, our common stockholders as of the record date for this meeting will be able to vote their shares and submit questions online at virtualshareholdermeeting.com/two.



The polls for voting on each of the items of business are currently open and will remain open until I announce their closure later in the meeting. If you