May 28, 2020 / 12:45PM GMT

Thomas Beaulieu Michaud - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Limited - Chairman of KBW and CEO of KBW



And we're live. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to KBW's Virtual Real Estate and Real Estate Technology Conference this morning. I'm Tom Michaud, President and CEO of KBW, and I'm delighted to be kicking off our first-ever domestic real estate conference that's being done virtually.



This is certainly a different view than what I traditionally have when I give the opening remarks to kick off this conference. But I'm thrilled, nonetheless, that you're joining us today in what we think is going to be a most insightful conference. We have a tremendous lineup of participants, and we have designed the format and the topics to be in tune with what's happening around the world today.



I'm also very excited to have my colleagues who are leaders in the field of research in this sector, Bose George, Jade Rahmani and Eric Hagen, helped lead us through the conference today.



Like I said, we'll be hearing from top executives in the real estate space. We'll be focusing on issues for mortgage REITs. We