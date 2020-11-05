Q3 2020 Two Harbors Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Two Harbors Investment Corp. Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



And at this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Corey Stolhammer. Please go ahead, sir.



Corey Stolhammer -



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call to Two Harbors Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. With me on the call this morning are Bill Greenberg, our President and CEO; Mary Riskey, our Chief Financial Officer; and Matt Koeppen, our Chief Investment Officer.



The press release and financial tables associated with today's call were filed yesterday with the SEC. If you do not have a copy, you may find them on our website or on the SEC's website at sec.gov. In our earnings release and slides, we have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. We urge you to review this information in conjunction with today's call. I would also like to mention that this call is being webcast and may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of our website.



