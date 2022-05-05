Q1 2022 Two Harbors Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Two Harbors Investment Corp. First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Paulina Sims, Head of Investor Relations for Two Harbors Investment Corp. Thank you. You may begin.



Paulenier Sims - Two Harbors Investment Corp. - Senior Director of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our call to discuss Two Harbors First Quarter 2022 Financial Results. With me on the call this morning are Bill Greenberg, our President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer; and Mary Riskey, our Chief Financial Officer. The earnings press release and presentation associated with today's call have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website as well as the Investor Relations page of our website at twoharborsinvestment.com. In our earnings release and presentation, we have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, and we urge you to review this information in