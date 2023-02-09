Q4 2022 Two Harbors Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Margaret Field Karr - Two Harbors Investment Corp. - IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our call to discuss Two Harbors Fourth Quarter 2022 financial results. With me on the call this morning are Bill Greenberg, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Nick Letica, our Chief Investment Officer; and Mary Riskey, our Chief Financial Officer.



The earnings press release and presentation associated with today's call have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website as well as the Investor Relations page of our website at twoharborinvestment.com. In our earnings release and presentation, we have provided reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, and we urge you to review this information in conjunction with today's call.



As a reminder, our