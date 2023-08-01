Q2 2023 Two Harbors Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Clement, and I will be your conference facilitator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Two Harbors' Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn over the call to Maggie Karr.



Margaret Field Karr - Two Harbors Investment Corp. - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our call to discuss Two Harbors' second quarter 2023 financial results. With me on the call this morning are Bill Greenberg, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Nick Letica, our Chief Investment Officer; and Mary Riskey, our Chief Financial Officer.



The press release and presentation associated with today's call have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website as well as the Investor Relations page of our website at twoharborsinvestment.com.



In our earnings release and presentation, we have provided reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and we urge you to review this information in conjunction with today's call. As a