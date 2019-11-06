Q3 2019 Two Harbors Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is James, and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Two Harbors' Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn over the call to Maggie Field with Investor Relations for Two Harbors.



Margaret Field - Two Harbors Investment Corp. - IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call to discuss Two Harbors' third quarter 2019 financial results. With me on the call this morning are Tom Siering, our President and CEO; Mary Riskey, our CFO; and as Bill Roth is transitioning his CIO duties, we will have Matt Koeppen and Bill Greenberg, our co-Deputy CIOs join us to comment on our portfolio performance and investment opportunities.



After my introductory remarks, Tom will provide an overview of our quarterly results and long-term strategy; Mary will highlight key items from our financials; and Matt and Bill will review our portfolio performance. The press release and financial tables associated with today's