Q1 2021 Two Harbors Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Two Harbors Investment Corporation's First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Paulenier Sims, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Paulenier Sims - Two Harbors Investment Corp. - Senior Director of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our call to discuss Two Harbors First Quarter 2021 Financial Results. With me on the call this morning are Bill Greenberg, our President and CEO; Mary Riskey, our Chief Financial Officer; and Matt Koeppen, our Chief investment officer.



The press release and the financial tables associated with today's call were filed yesterday with the SEC. If you do not have a copy, you may find them on our website or on the SEC's website at sec.gov.



In our earnings release and slides, we have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. We urge you to review this information in conjunction with today's call. I'd like to mention that this