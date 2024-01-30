Q4 2023 Two Harbors Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Maggie Karr - Two Harbors Investment Corp - IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our call to discuss Two Harbors' Fourth Quarter 2023 financial results. With me on the call this morning are Bill Greenberg, our President and Chief Executive Officer, Ned Coletta, our Chief Investment Officer, and Mary risky, our Chief Financial Officer. The earnings press release and presentation associated with today's call have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website as well as the Investor Relations page of