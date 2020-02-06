Q4 2019 Two Harbors Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Allison, and I will be your conference facilitator. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Two Harbors Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference call. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to turn the call over to Maggie Karr with Investor Relations for Two Harbors.



Margaret Field Karr - Two Harbors Investment Corp. - IR



Thank you. And good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call to discuss Two Harbors' fourth quarter 2019 financial results. With me on the call this morning are Tom Siering, our President and CEO; Mary Riskey, our CFO; and Matt Koeppen and Bill Greenberg, our Co-CIOs.



The press release and financial tables associated with today's call were filed yesterday with the SEC. If you do not have a copy, you may find them on our website or on the SEC's website at sec.gov. In our earnings release and slides, we have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. We urge you to review this information in conjunction with today's call.



I would also like to mention that