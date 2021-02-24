Feb 24, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Douglas Michael Harter - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Director



Great. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Happy to have Two Harbors back with us here at the CrÃ©dit Suisse Financial Services Forum. Joining us from the company today is CEO, Bill Greenberg; and CIO, Matt Koeppen.



Questions and Answers:

- CrÃ©- Research Division - DirectorWith that, why don't we get started? I would say 2020 was definitely kind of a year of transition for Two Harbors and both of you guys individually. Can you just talk a little bit about kind of how stepping into the new roles you did last year? And what was obviously a challenging year and kind of how that unfolded?- Two Harbors Investment Corp. - President, CEO & DirectorThanks very much, Doug. And then I just wanted to just first say, thank you very much for having us here and for hosting this conference. We always like this conference