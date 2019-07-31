Q2 2019 Ternium SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Julie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Ternium Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. Mr. SebastiÃ¡n MartÃ­, you may begin your conference.



SebastiÃ¡n MartÃ­,Ternium S.A.-IR Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. My name is SebastiÃ¡n MartÃ­, and I am Ternium's Investor Relations Director. Ternium issued a press release yesterday detailing its results for the second quarter and first half 2019. This call is complementary to that presentation.



Joining me today are Mr. MÃ¡ximo Vedoya, Ternium's CEO; and Mr. Pablo Brizzio, Ternium CFO, who will discuss Ternium's business environment and performance. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, we will open up the call to your questions.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking information and that actual results may vary from those expressed or implied.