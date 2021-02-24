Q4 2020 Ternium SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Ternium Fourth Quarter 2020 results. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. SebastiÃ¡n MartÃ. Please go ahead.
SebastiÃ¡n MartÃ,Ternium S.A.-IR Director
Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. My name is SebastiÃ¡n MartÃ, and I am Ternium's Investor Relations and Compliance Director. Ternium released yesterday financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. This call is complementary to that presentation.
Joining me today are Ternium's Chief Executive Officer, MÃ¡ximo Vedoya; and the company's Chief Financial Officer, Pablo Brizzio, who will discuss Ternium's business performance and environment. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, there will be a Q&A session.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking information and that actual results may vary from those expressed or implied. Factors that could affect results are
|And much more...